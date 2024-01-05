Liv Morgan Gets Charge Of Synthetic Cannabinoid Possession Dropped

Liv Morgan has escaped the most serious charge in relation to her marijuana possession arrest in Florida. As previously reported, Morgan was arrested last month on charges of possession of cannabis (not more than 20 grams) and possession of synthetic cannabinoid after a traffic stop in Sumter Country, Florida. Fightful Select reports that the latter charge has been dropped according to court records.

Possession of synthetic cannabinoid is a felony in Florida, making it the more serious of the two charges by far. Possession of marijuana (20 grams or less) is a first degree misdemeanor in the state and can be punishable up to one year in jail or on probation, along with a $1,000 fine. Conviction also results in a six-month driving license suspension, random drug testing, and all the reimbursement of all fees related to the sentence. That charge is still active and has been transferred to Sumter County’s Misdeameanor Court Division.

A status conference on the case is set for February 20th in the case. Morgan is currently out of action due to an injury, and as has been reported there is no heat on Morgan within WWE over the matter.