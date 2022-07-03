Liv Morgan Comments on Smackdown Women’s Title Win, What Ronda Rousey Told Her After

Liv Morgan is your Smackdown Women’s Champion after cashing in at Money in the Bank on Ronda Rousey, and she shared her thoughts on the win in a new video. WWE posted a clip of Morgan after the match talking about picking up the win over Ronda Rousey, what Rousey said to her after the match and more. You can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):

On what Rousey said to her after the match: “She said, ‘You deserve it.'”

On the title win: “I’ve literally I’ve worked my whole entire life for this, Ariel. It doesn’t feel real to have it in my hands. Even though I’m holding it even though I see it, I feel it, I can’t believe it’s mine. You have to kill me to get this out of my hands… This is the greatest moment of my life so far.”

On the fans who have supported her: “I genuinely love you guys so much. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for you guys. Without your voices, I wouldn’t be here. So, I genuinely did this for us,” she said, before revealing that this was her plan from the beginning, “[The plan] was in motion and it was executed. I’m your new SmackDown Women’s Champion. I love this thing,” she concluded.