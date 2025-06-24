wrestling / News

Liv Morgan Confirmed On WWE Raw To Be Out Several Months Due To Injury

June 23, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Liv Morgan Dominik Mysterio WWE Raw 6-16-25 Image Credit: WWE

Liv Morgan is confirmed to be out of action for several months due to her shoulder injury. It was announced on Monday’s Raw that Morgan, who was reported to need surgery for the injury she suffered on last week’s show, will be out of action for several months.

It was noted that Raquel Rodriguez will carry both WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships while Morgan is out of action.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Liv Morgan, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading