Liv Morgan Confirmed On WWE Raw To Be Out Several Months Due To Injury
June 23, 2025 | Posted by
Liv Morgan is confirmed to be out of action for several months due to her shoulder injury. It was announced on Monday’s Raw that Morgan, who was reported to need surgery for the injury she suffered on last week’s show, will be out of action for several months.
It was noted that Raquel Rodriguez will carry both WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships while Morgan is out of action.
Liv Morgan is set to miss “several months of action” due to her injury.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dYaEdu52ZT
— C.O. (@FirstNameJ0hn) June 24, 2025
