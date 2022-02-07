Liv Morgan On What She Thinks Of Cora Jade, State Of WWE NXT Women’s Division

In a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Liv Morgan discussed fan reaction to her getting more opportunities in WWE, her thoughts on Cora Jade, and much more. Here’s what Morgan had to say:

Liv Morgan on fan reaction to her getting more opportunities in WWE: “I feel like WWE is giving me these opportunities because WWE is seeing these fans are wanting Liv. In moments I may have given them no reason to get the support, they still have given it. So, I get to wrestle Becky Lynch for the Raw women’s championship. The crowd is just so happy and supportive to have these opportunities. It has been amazing. I’m so grateful for them. I can’t say that enough.”

On her thoughts on Cora Jade and the state of the NXT women’s division: “Love her. I think they are doing a great job at NXT. I feel they are creating stars. The same core group of girls is really trying to grow. Trying to let everyone shine and showcase everyone to see what they can do. It’s so important to give opportunities to other people. I love Cora. I love Amari [Miller]. Tiffany [Stratton] is funny; I think she is going to be great. She is clearly athletic, but so new. I think with more experience she is going to be great. I love Toxic Attraction, Indi [Hartwell]. There are so many girls who are going to be amazing. Eventually, when they come to Raw and SmackDown, they will be even more amazing.”