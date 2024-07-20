wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Says Now Is Her Time, Credits Hard Work With Getting to the Top in WWE
In an interview with Jim Varsallone (via Fightful), Liv Morgan discussed getting to the top in WWE and how her journey required a lot of hard work to get where she is. Morgan is the current WWE Women’s World Champion and will defend that title against Rhea Ripley at Summerslam.
She said: “I think everyone’s story is different. I think everyone arrives differently. Everyone has a different journey to the championship. Mine. My journey was full of nos and weird left turns. I think I’ve done it with just consistent hard work and belief in myself. That’s so cheesy and cliche, I know. But I was unwavering in my belief that one day I would make it here and have this [championship belt], so I just kept pushing. I just kept pushing. I kept improving. I kept trying to be the best that I could possibly be until it was my time, and now is my time.“
