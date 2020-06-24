Liv Morgan Criticizes WWE For Editing Her Match on RAW

On RAW this past Monday, Liv Morgan lost a short match to Natalya, who revealed Lana to be her new manager. In a post on Twitter, Morgan said the match was edited and claimed WWE shared photos of the footage that was cut. It’s notable that the photos show Morgan on offense, which wasn’t really the case in the match that aired.

She wrote: “Thank you for posting photos of what you cut out of my match I guess. Appreciate it @wwe.”