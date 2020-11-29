Liv Morgan Discusses Darker Character She Pitched to WWE, Working With Paul Heyman, Ruby Riott

In an interview with FOX Sports, Liv Morgan discusses the darker character she pitched to WWE during her time away, working with Paul Heyman, and teaming with Ruby Riott again. Check out excerpts from the interview below.

On pitching a darker character to WWE during her time away: “I basically wanted to use the experiences I’ve gone through, the struggles of my childhood and kind of use the character that I was trying to create as an outlet to express the darker feelings that I was feeling. The more sad emotions that I was feeling. So, I wanted to use this character as an outlet to express, maybe, suppressed emotions, you know? I just wanted to use this character as an outlet to show an opposite spectrum of Liv, you know? But, I’m very happy and bubbly and I just wanted the pitch for it to come on the opposite spectrum of that.”

On working with Paul Heyman: “It was great because I had someone that was in charge completely in my corner and wanted to see me succeed and was finding opportunities for me to show what I can do and show what range I had. So, coming into work every week, I didn’t know what to expect. But, I knew that it was for my greater good, you know? It was very cool. He’s one of the best ever. To have him to talk to and to go to for advice, or just see something more clearly than I was understanding, it was great.”

On teaming with Ruby Riott again: “Yeah. I’ve said this a bunch this week. I feel like Ruby and I, we had tons of unfinished business to do when we got disbanded. But, now we have a second chance to recreate history kind of and do exactly what we wanted to do and are set on becoming, which is the WWE Women’s Tag Team champions. So, I’m very grateful to be with Ruby again and to have this second chance to show that we’re the best tag team in the entire WWE. Because I really believe that we are.”