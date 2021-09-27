Liv Morgan Defeats Carmella on WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show (Clips)

Liv Morgan got past her latest rival in Carmella during the Kickoff Show at WWE Extreme Rules. Morgan defeated Carmella during the PPV’s Kickoff Show, pinning her after she sent Carmella face-first into the commentary booth. Morgan got Carmella back in the ring and hit ObLIVion for the pin.

