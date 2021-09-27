wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Defeats Carmella on WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show (Clips)
Liv Morgan got past her latest rival in Carmella during the Kickoff Show at WWE Extreme Rules. Morgan defeated Carmella during the PPV’s Kickoff Show, pinning her after she sent Carmella face-first into the commentary booth. Morgan got Carmella back in the ring and hit ObLIVion for the pin.
You can see pics and video from the match below. Our live, ongoing coverage of Extreme Rules is here.
We are ready for ACTION on #ExtremeRules Kickoff as @YaOnlyLivvOnce gets set to battle @CarmellaWWE!
🦚 https://t.co/zvJycsPZLJ
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYU7p64 pic.twitter.com/SgJ6N3GeTE
— WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2021
Behold the most beautiful woman in ALL of @WWE.#ExtremeRules @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/tnqtkipHtg
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 26, 2021
PLANTED.#ExtremeRules @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/nZSBhcuRKj
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 26, 2021
What does @CarmellaWWE have to do to put away @YaOnlyLivvOnce?! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/kq1gfLA25J
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 26, 2021
WATCH HER.@YaOnlyLivvOnce will NOT be disrespected! #ExtremeRules @CarmellaWWE
🦚 https://t.co/5FC5w1zamA
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/2yLDLdrUgl
— WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2021
LIVing for THIS.@YaOnlyLivvOnce picks up the HUGE win over @CarmellaWWE LIVE on #ExtremeRules Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/dGyFOXEkmC
— WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2021
