Liv Morgan Defeats Natalya To Open WWE WrestleMania 36 Night Two Kickoff Show (Pics, Video)

April 5, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Liv Morgan defeated Natalya with a rollup pin to open up night two of WWE WrestleMania 36 on the Kickoff Show. Pics and clips from the match are below.

Liv Morgan, Natalya, Ashish

