Liv Morgan Defeats Natalya To Open WWE WrestleMania 36 Night Two Kickoff Show (Pics, Video)
Liv Morgan defeated Natalya with a rollup pin to open up night two of WWE WrestleMania 36 on the Kickoff Show. Pics and clips from the match are below.
Who better than @NatbyNature to help kick off tonight's #WrestleMania?😻 pic.twitter.com/zSe0rQoHPc
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 5, 2020
👏👏👏👏, @YaOnlyLivvOnce! 😏 @NatbyNature #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/exIHXp6sYx
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
Frustrated? Maybe.
Motivated? Definitely.@YaOnlyLivvOnce #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/MZzFzwzWpa
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
.@NatbyNature goes to work in a battle with @YaOnlyLivvOnce on the #WrestleMania 36 Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/fDL7o3F9LQ
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
WHAT A WIN for @YaOnlyLivvOnce here on the #WrestleMania Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/9suPcNBavy
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
Wait… WHAT JUST HAPPENED? @NatbyNature #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/IPBB84mZUO
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
