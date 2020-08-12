Liv Morgan Defends Having Dancers During RAW Underground Segments

As we previously reported, Madusa criticized the WWE over their use of dancers during recent RAW Underground segments. WWE removed the dancers from last Monday’s episode, which led to Liv Morgan wanting them to come back. In a post to Twitter last night, she explained that the dancing can be its own form of empowerment for women.

She wrote: “We have come so so far in the evolution.. And with no signs of slowing down I don’t think it is in any danger. Showing beautiful women proudly dancing (believe it or not, huge money making profession 🤑)doesn’t hurt anything. Empower all women. And plus the dancers were so nice!”

