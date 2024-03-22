wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Details Struggles With Imposter Syndrome
Liv Morgan recently opened up about her personal experiences with imposter syndrome. Morgan spoke about struggling with the mindset on WWE’s The Bump, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):
On dealing with imposter syndrome: “My biggest hurdle was just feeling like I never had the credentials to fulfill what I needed to do here. I came from nothing. … I’m not a generational superstar. I don’t have a crazy sports background. I just loved WWE with every fiber of my being, so I always just felt imposter syndrome, like there’s no way I’ll be good enough.”
On inspiring young fans: “I want you to know that I was literally you. I just hope that they look at me and feel that, really. And not just like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. I can never be that.’ It’s like, ‘No, I promise you. You really, really can.'”
