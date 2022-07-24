Liv Morgan Didn’t Do Much To Celebrate Her Smackdown Women’s Title Win

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling (via Fightful), Liv Morgan spoke about how she celebrated winning the WWE Smackdown Women’s title, which wasn’t a lot. According to Morgan, she mostly stayed in bed. Here are highlights:

On how she celebrated winning the title: “It was when I got back to my hotel room. I thought I was going to go out and celebrate. That was my intention like woo I am the champ, I cashed in. So many awesome things to celebrate. But when I got back to my room, I literally just laid on my bed and draped my title over me and I just looked at the ceiling fan and I just replayed the last two hours of my life and I just couldn’t get it to feal real.. So I just sat there like ‘no this happened’. I just laid there. I laid there for hours and I didn’t move and I didn’t go out.. Trying to absorb that moment as best as I possibly could.”

On how her younger self would feel about the win: “She would be smiling ear to ear, just jaw open, just in awe. Just in disbelief that she actually did it. She would be stunned.”

On finding out the other women were happy that she won: “It was amazing. It made the victory and everything so much sweeter. We all want to have this championship. So the fact that all other women took themselves out of that for a second to be genuinely happy for me just made it so much sweeter and genuinely touched me.”