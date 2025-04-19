– Ahead of WrestleMania 41, WWE Superstar and Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan sat down with former UFC fighters Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier on ESPN. Morgan spoke about the importance of her friendship with her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez. She also discussed her onscreen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, competing for the Intercontinental Title in a Fatal 4-Way bout at this weekend’s premium live event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Liv Morgan on her friendship with Raquel Rodriguez: “It’s been so important. Honestly, Raquel and I, we have a great relationship. We are best friends on and off screen. She is the biggest, most dominant woman in WWE. So the fact that I get to run around careless without a worry in the world because I know I have my six foot two bestie watching my back. It’s the most comforting feeling in the world.”

Morgan on Dominik Mysterio: “I am so excited to watch my Daddy Dom win the Intercontinental Championship. Oh, you guys don’t like that? Oh, all the men are booing because all the men are haters. Because none of you are as gorgeous as Dominik. You don’t have Dominik’s hair. You don’t have Dominik’s mustache. I get it.”

The Women’s Tag Team Champions will defend their titles tomorrow against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41: Night 2. Also on Night 2, Dominik Mysterio competes in a Fatal 4-Way bout for the Intercontinental Championship against reigning champ Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor. The premium live event takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.