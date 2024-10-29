Liv Morgan Discusses When Things Started Clicking For Her In WWE

Liv Morgan did an interview with Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where she discussed a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

On how her two championship reigns compare: “They don’t [compare] actually, in a lot of ways. When I won the SmackDown title I was very much in disbelief, like that was the pinnacle of my dream coming true, making it to WWE and being champion, winning Money the Bank, beating Ronda Rousey, and having my first title. That was truly just like wow I really, really, really did it, and I remember just standing on the turnbuckle with my title, just looking into the audience and just trying to remember everything about that moment and feeling forever, because I just couldn’t believe it. When I won this, it was not that feeling of disbelief of Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god. I finally, finally did it. This was like, Yeah, motherf*cker, I won this sh*t. So it was different on that level, and also, my confidence was just different. I kind of just said I was very grateful and just like wow, I can’t believe I had done this, and I knew I had earned this, so I just felt differently about it.”

On what she would have told herself 10 years ago: “I think I would tell myself to have a little bit more confidence in myself. I feel like I spent a lot of the early years of my career feeling like I wasn’t good enough or that I didn’t quite belong because I didn’t have a crazy athletic pedigree or family in this business, I really feel like I had no real reason why I had deserved to be here, and I think that hindered me a little bit in my performance, my confidence and in my development. So I think I’d tell her just have a little bit more faith in yourself, you made it this far, have a little bit more confidence, have a little bit more belief in yourself, and that this ride’s gonna be f*cking crazier than you’ve ever, ever, ever thought, and it’s gonna be better than you’ve ever thought.”

On when things started clicking in WWE: “I feel like maybe 2022, my journey to Money in the Bank. I feel like then I really started to feel like it was clicking and then I think even after that, even more. But I feel like my time off really gave me a sense of self that I felt like I was missing just for doing this for so long. Since I was 20 years old this is all I’ve really immersed myself in and it’s all I’ve done full-time for the last decade. So to have that time off and to just be myself fully all the time. I just learned a lot about myself, and I really did kind of develop a really strong sense of self that I didn’t know I was missing beforehand, because I just didn’t know. So I feel like coming back with that new confidence. Then I was like, oh it really, really, really clicked. But it’s funny because it was something that I didn’t know I was missing. I didn’t know that I didn’t feel myself until all I had to do was be myself for six months.”