Liv Morgan Doesn’t Mind Fans Booing Her, Is Fine Being Polarizing Like John Cena

In an interview with Metro, Liv Morgan spoke about recently getting boos from WWE fans and said she’s fine being a polarizing character like John Cena. Here are highlights:

On recently being booed by fans: “It’s ok! I understand the reaction in a weird way, so I didn’t take it personally, necessarily. The funny thing is, in wrestling, in WWE, all you want is a reaction. So, even though it maybe wasn’t the desired reaction, it’s still polarizing. As long as we’re getting a reaction, I’m ok! And I’m still champion, so I’m more than OK!”

On being polarizing like John Cena: “He’s the best of the best, who’s considered the ultimate babyface, went through years and years and years of ‘Let’s go Cena, Cena sucks’. So, if that’s how I’m treated, I will be ok with that!”

On being emotional after winning the Smackdown women’s title: “It’s funny because I feel like I’ve been very emotional. People call me a cry baby but I wear tears on my face, I’m not trying to hide it! But when I won the title, I did not cry. I was so overwhelmed with emotion that I kind of just… I finally did it, and it took me a while to let everything sink in. I feel like winning Money In The Bank was enough. To cash in the same night and defeat Ronda Rousey to become SmackDown Women’s Champion, that was a whole other thing! It took me a while to let everything sink in.”