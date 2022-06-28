wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Donating 100% of Cameo Earnings In July to Abortion Fund
Liv Morgan is doing what she can to help pro-choice causes, announcing that she will donate all her Cameo earnings in July to the National Network of Abortion Funds. The WWE star posted to Twitter on Monday to announce that in the wake of the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, she will be donating all her earnings from the platform to the organization.
Morgan wrote:
“For the month of July, I will be donating 100% of my share of Cameo earnings to The National Network of Abortion Funds. Please consider booking a cameo from me so we can ensure every woman around the world has a choice.”
Morgan defeated Alexa Bliss on Monday’s Raw and is set to compete in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match at Saturday’s PPV alongside Bliss, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi.
For the month of July, I will be donating 100% of my share of @BookCameo earnings to The National Network of Abortion Funds. Please consider booking a cameo from me so we can ensure every woman around the world has a choice. 🖤https://t.co/uMflXoBwop
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on Why It Wasn’t Wrong to Give Steve Austin a Headlining Spot at WrestleMania 38
- Shayna Baszler Reflects On Her Run In WWE NXT, Reaction To Her Losing NXT Women’s Title To Rhea Ripley
- WWE Alumnus Mario Mancini Corroborates Allegation That Vince McMahon Raped Female Referee
- Tony Khan Asked If AEW Will Provide Assistance To Employees With Abortion Costs