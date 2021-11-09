Liv Morgan Earns Future Women’s Title Shot On WWE Raw

Liv Morgan has a shot at Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship, earning the title shot on this week’s WWE Raw. On Monday’s show, Morgan defeated her Survivor Series teammates of Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Queen Zelina, Liv Morgan, and Carmella in a Fatal Five-Way to earn the title shot. Morgan rolled Carmella up for the win.

There’s no word as of yet on when Morgan will earn the title shot.