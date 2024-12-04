wrestling / News

Various News: Liv Morgan Playfully Edits Photo From Netflix Event, Jim Ross Voices NFL Cold Open for Prime Video, More Guests Announced WrestleCon Indianapolis

December 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Netflix Lunch and Learn - Superstars, Liv Morgan Image Credit: WWE

As noted, former WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was in attendance at yesterday’s Netflix & WWE: Lunch and Learn event at Netflix HQ. WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, former champion Rhea Ripley, and Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair were also in attendance. Liv Morgan since playfully edited a photo of the event, placing emojis over Lynch’s, Ripley’s, and Bianca Belair’s faces, which you can see below:

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross announced that he voiced the cold open for tomorrow’s NFL Lions vs. Packers game on Prime Video. Jim Ross wrote, “If you’re watching @PrimeVideo tonight for the @Lions vs @packers showdown check out the cold open that I voiced over this morning. 🤠 ”

– WrestleCon announced WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons, WWE Hall of Famer JBL, and former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle for WrestleCon Indianapolis during Royal Rumble Weekend.

