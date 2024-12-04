wrestling / News
Various News: Liv Morgan Playfully Edits Photo From Netflix Event, Jim Ross Voices NFL Cold Open for Prime Video, More Guests Announced WrestleCon Indianapolis
– As noted, former WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was in attendance at yesterday’s Netflix & WWE: Lunch and Learn event at Netflix HQ. WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, former champion Rhea Ripley, and Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair were also in attendance. Liv Morgan since playfully edited a photo of the event, placing emojis over Lynch’s, Ripley’s, and Bianca Belair’s faces, which you can see below:
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 4, 2024
– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross announced that he voiced the cold open for tomorrow’s NFL Lions vs. Packers game on Prime Video. Jim Ross wrote, “If you’re watching @PrimeVideo tonight for the @Lions vs @packers showdown check out the cold open that I voiced over this morning. 🤠 ”
If you’re watching @PrimeVideo tonight for the @Lions vs @packers showdown check out the cold open that I voiced over this morning. 🤠
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 4, 2024
– WrestleCon announced WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons, WWE Hall of Famer JBL, and former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle for WrestleCon Indianapolis during Royal Rumble Weekend.
Welcome @JCLayfield to Indianapolis. Clothesline for everyone! pic.twitter.com/UPkm0pLVHZ
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) November 27, 2024
BRO! New TNA star Matt Riddle will be joining us in Indianapolis! pic.twitter.com/RVlGbwa41g
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) December 3, 2024
The other half of the APA will be in Indy! Welcome, former world heavyweight champion Ron Simmons! pic.twitter.com/V0oYn4H75v
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) December 2, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Says Pat McAfee Is Readying for ‘Full-Time’ Return to WWE Raw Broadcast Team
- Mark Henry Says Everyone In AEW Wants To ‘Circle Jerk’ About Creative
- Scarlett References Alexa Bliss in Social Media Post About Nikki Cross
- Big E’s Girlfriend Comments on Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods’ Actions on WWE Raw