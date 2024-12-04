– As noted, former WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was in attendance at yesterday’s Netflix & WWE: Lunch and Learn event at Netflix HQ. WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, former champion Rhea Ripley, and Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair were also in attendance. Liv Morgan since playfully edited a photo of the event, placing emojis over Lynch’s, Ripley’s, and Bianca Belair’s faces, which you can see below:

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross announced that he voiced the cold open for tomorrow’s NFL Lions vs. Packers game on Prime Video. Jim Ross wrote, “If you’re watching @PrimeVideo tonight for the @Lions vs @packers showdown check out the cold open that I voiced over this morning. 🤠 ”

– WrestleCon announced WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons, WWE Hall of Famer JBL, and former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle for WrestleCon Indianapolis during Royal Rumble Weekend.

BRO! New TNA star Matt Riddle will be joining us in Indianapolis! pic.twitter.com/RVlGbwa41g — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) December 3, 2024