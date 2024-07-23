Liv Morgan Is Excited To Prove Everyone Wrong Against Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam

Liv Morgan is looking forward to the biggest match of her career against Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam. Morgan will defend her WWE Women’s World Championship against Ripley at the August PPV, and she spoke with Good Karma Wrestling for a new interview about the match. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On her SummerSlam match: “This is the biggest match of my career. I mean, we are talking about Rhea Ripley. I am not going to discredit her. When I was away [with an injury], I saw her at the very forefront of the division, the face of the company — not men or women — the face of the company in general.”

On Ripley being responsible for her injury in storyline: “I hated it… For her to laugh at it and mock me and not give it a single thought, and then for me to come back and be dismissed, and her to not even think there wouldn’t be anything up my sleeve? I am so excited for SummerSlam to prove everyone wrong and prove myself right and complete [the] Liv Morgan Revenge Tour.”