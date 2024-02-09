Liv Morgan Reflects On Her Experiences In Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Liv Morgan has seen a lot of success in the Women’s Royal Rumble, and she reflected on her growth in the signature bouts recently. Morgan lasted just eight seconds in the second iteration of the women’s Rumble back in 2019, and since then she has improved her position to where she was the runner-up in both 2023 and 2024. She commented on that growth during her appearance on WWE’s The Bump.

“I went from the fastest elimination in history to sharing the record of longest Royal Rumble time with Rhea last year,” Morgan said (per Wrestling Inc). “This match has evolved tremendously in a lot of ways.”

She continued, What I noticed the most this year compared to the first year is that [with] Rumble matches, we love bringing back legends. We love representing the NXT women, but this year, we have such a stacked roster filled with so many talented women that need to be showcased that unfortunately, [also] fortunately. there were no legends to showcase because we had so many incredible women ready to be seen.”

Morgan is set to face Zoey Stark on next week’s Raw for a spot in the Elimination Chamber match later this month in Perth, Australia.