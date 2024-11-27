– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan explained why Becky Lynch belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame. Below are some highlights.

Liv Morgan on Becky Lynch belonging in the Hall of Fame: “I think if Becky never comes back, I definitely think she is 100% a Hall of Famer. She has become a martyr for women’s wrestling and performance all around. She can do it all. She can deliver in the ring, she can deliver on the microphone. The crowd is compelled by her when she’s out there, not to mention what she stands for in women’s wrestling.”

On Lynch’s goal to evolve women’s wrestling: “Her goal, I think, was to really evolve it and maximize women’s wrestling and really make women’s wrestling feel just as special and important as the men’s wrestling, and she did it all while being a fantastic brand-new mummy. But with all that, she’s still not as great as me (laughs).”

Liv Morgan is set to compete in the women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 later this weekend. She’ll be teaming with Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae against Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Iyo Sky. The premium live event goes down on Saturday, November 30 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

Lynch is currently taking a break from wrestling, but she said during a recent Q&A at VultureFest that she’s not yet done with wrestling.