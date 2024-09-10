– Earlier today, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan explained her credentials why she is the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time on social media. She wrote, “Just a reminder…. I ended Rhea Ripleys undefeated streak & I single handedly retired Becky Lynch. I am the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time. http://Cry.About.It 😘” You can view her message below.

Rhea Ripley gets a shot at revenge and winning back her title from Liv Morgan at WWE Bad Blood next month. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.