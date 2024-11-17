Liv Morgan Explains Why She Lets Dominik Mysterio Be Himself

– During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this week, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan discussed her onscreen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, revealing that she lefts Dominik be himself, so their relationship won’t end up like Dominik and Rhea Ripley’s. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Morgan on Dominik’s mullet: “The greatest mullet of all time is Dominik’s, the mustache. He’s like the hardest-working man in WWE. That’s why he’s not here today because we had to give him a day off. He’s so hard-working. This is new. Dominik and I have been three months strong.”

Liv Morgan letting Dominik Mysterio be himself: “I let Dominik be himself. Dominik is a man. He doesn’t need anyone to tell him what to do. So I don’t. I let him do whatever his heart pleases. I accept him for who he is, so he wouldn’t do to me what he did to his dad and what he did to Rhea.”

Liv Morgan recently won the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Women’s Championship earlier this month at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She beat WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax to win the championship.