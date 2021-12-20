Liv Morgan On Her Favorite Match In WWE, Emotions Of RAW Women’s Title Match Against Becky Lynch

In a recent interview on ProSieben MAXX, Liv Morgan discussed the emotions of RAW Women’s title match against Becky Lynch, her favorite match thus far in WWE, and much more. Here’s what Morgan had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Liv Morgan on the emotions of RAW Women’s title match against Becky Lynch: “It felt like a full-circle moment. I was completely aware, it made it feel so much more special for me, you know? Cause I remember watching that match, I remember seventeen years ago watching on my bed watching Trish versus Lita for the Raw Women’s Championship. I was such a huge fan of Lita and she won, and I just, I will never forget that match. It was just like a pinch-me moment. It was incredible.”

On finding out the match would main event Raw: “I just was hoping it would be the main event, and then I found out a couple of hours into the day that we were going to the main event because originally, we weren’t. We weren’t going to be the main event and then new got switched. And so, it was just so special.”

On her favorite match thus far in WWE: “Maybe Evolution. Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Natalya. It was our first-ever, all-female pay-per-view. Such a big show with such a special meaning, so much bigger than wrestling, so much bigger than me, so much bigger than WWE. That show was for women and for little girls all around the world. I love that match and I’m so proud of that match.”