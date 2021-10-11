wrestling / News

Liv Morgan Talks Past Momentum Stalling Out, Feels More Well-Rounded Than Before

October 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Liv Morgan looked back on her past issues with her momentum stalling out and explains why she doesn’t think it’s likely now in a new interview. Morgan spoke with Sportskeeda, and you can check out some highlights below:

On the support she’s received from fans: “As much as I try and as much as I try to give them everything, there’s some things that are just out of my control, so sometimes I feel like I don’t give them enough to even want to support me. Or even want to cheer for me, but luckily for some reason, that kind of made it even stronger. I just hope that I can make them proud.”

On her past pushes stalling out: “I feel like the past two years of my career, I’ve had moments where I feel like I’ve had so much momentum and I’m just about to break through, and then I don’t. I do feel this time is different. I like to think positively and I’m very glass half full, so when I look back, I’m like, maybe I wasn’t as ready as I thought. And that’s why I didn’t break through even though I wanted it just the same. Maybe I just wasn’t ready as a performer.

“But now I feel so much more well-rounded, that I’m just ready. I’m ready for that top spot, I’m ready to be that girl. So I definitely feel like after Money in the Bank, I’m just gonna keep the momentum going until I’m SmackDown Women’s Champion.”

On Becky Lynch predicting she’d be a champion by the time Lynch returned: “Not that I’m disappointing Becky, but just to know that was an expectation and I didn’t meet it. But I know I will meet it, eventually. I’d love to prove her right and to prove her wrong. And I’d love to take the title from Becky.”

