Liv Morgan Fires Back At Fan Who Prays For Her To Get Injured

Liv Morgan fired a shot back at a fan who posted a video praying that she was injured after Rhea Ripley’s injury. As previously noted, Ripley relinquished the WWE Women’s World Championship after she suffered an injury in a backstage segment where Morgan attacked her. The injury has been described as a “freak accident” and there is said to be no heat on her over the matter.

The TikTok video was shared on Twitter of the fan praying for an injury to Morgan alongside footage of Morgan from Raw. Morgan saw the post and rewteeted it, writing:

“Guys don’t be mad at him, he probably pleasures himself in his socks for a living.”