Liv Morgan Says She Gravitates More Toward Being a Heel

Liv Morgan prefers being a heel to a babyface, saying it’s something she just naturally gravitates to. The Judgment Day member has been a heel since she took out Rhea Ripley last year and she spoke with the A Cup of bELieve Podcast recently about being a heel; you can see highlights below (via Fightful):

On whether she prefers being babyface or heel: “I think I gravitate towards bad guys. Maybe naturally. I just feel like there’s a reason for everything. A reason for the behavior. I just feel like there’s a reason for everything, There’s a reason for this behavior. There’s something misunderstood there that I kind of want to figure out. That’s my toxic trait, that’s my red flag.”

On using crowd reactions to gauge her character responses: “It’s the best. It’s so funny, it’s such a different feeling than being cheered, being disliked. To get people riled up to where they want to voice their displeasure for you, that is such a funny feeling and I love it.”