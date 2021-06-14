Liv Morgan Has A Rematch With Brodie Lee Jr.

It was reported back in January that Brodie Lee Jr spent some time training with Liv Morgan, Natalya and Tyson Kidd shortly after the passing of his father. It seems he’s back at it and had a rematch with Morgan.

Brodie’s mother, Amanda Huber, wrote on Instagram: “The rematch everyone has been waiting for -1 vs @yaonlylivvonce

Thank you again to @natbynature and @tjwilson711 for letting us come hang out and letting B roll around. He always looks forward to being around wrestling and this is a safe way for him to learn basics without bumping around. Keeping close to wrestling has been so important for the boys and staying close to the people they have known for their whole lives has been even more important. We don’t have any blood relatives in Florida, so keeping close to our wrestling family has been a huge part in our healing process.

Liv is always so patient with Brodie and they work really well together. Nattie has done a great job making sure Brodie learns how to keep himself safe, as well as whoever he works. Also, who better to learn the basics of wrestling from than a Hart?

Nolan as always had a great time running around, playing in the rain, jumping in puddles, and high five jumps.”

Morgan replied in the comments: “My first inter-gender match and I’m so happy it was with -1. It was so great seeing you guys again. Liv-0 Brodie-1.. until next time.”

Natalya added: “We love having Brodie in practice learning to build a strong foundation like TJ and Harry did when they were the same age. Brodie did great and Nolan is always a hit. Nolan is fast becoming a Dungeon mascot…”

Lana wrote: “I get to have a match with Brodie next !!!!!!!!!!!!! I am challenging him right here, right now !!!!”