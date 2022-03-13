wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Hopes to Have a Steel Cage Match, Talks Working With Lita
March 13, 2022 | Posted by
Liv Morgan has a dream bout on her bucket list, and it’s a steel cage match. Morgan was a guest on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On wanting to work a steel cage match: “That’s my dream. I love extreme stuff.”
On wrestling against Lita: “I’ve actually wrestled her, which is insane. She gave me a shoot DDT. She really did, I was like, ‘Okay’. I took her moonsault. Surreal. I don’t think about that moment enough. It was really, it was really crazy.”
More Trending Stories
- Damian Priest Says Anyone Can Be A Wrestler, But You Can Only Be A Superstar In WWE
- Dax Harwood Not Satisfied With AEW Run So Far, Would Go Back To WWE If Circumstances Were Right
- D’Lo Brown Doesn’t Think He’s Done Enough to Warrant a WWE Hall of Fame Induction
- Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley & More React to Big E.’s Injury From Smackdown