Liv Morgan Hopes to Have a Steel Cage Match, Talks Working With Lita

Liv Morgan has a dream bout on her bucket list, and it’s a steel cage match. Morgan was a guest on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On wanting to work a steel cage match: “That’s my dream. I love extreme stuff.”

On wrestling against Lita: “I’ve actually wrestled her, which is insane. She gave me a shoot DDT. She really did, I was like, ‘Okay’. I took her moonsault. Surreal. I don’t think about that moment enough. It was really, it was really crazy.”