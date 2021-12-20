wrestling / News

Liv Morgan Invades Becky Lynch Training Session (Video)

December 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Becky Lynch Liv Morgan

WWE has posted a new video online which shows Liv Morgan invading a training session involving Becky Lynch, leading to a brawl. The two are currently feuding on WWE TV, which is leading to a match at the Day 1 PPV on January 1, 2022.

