wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Invades Becky Lynch Training Session (Video)
December 20, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has posted a new video online which shows Liv Morgan invading a training session involving Becky Lynch, leading to a brawl. The two are currently feuding on WWE TV, which is leading to a match at the Day 1 PPV on January 1, 2022.
