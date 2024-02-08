– During a recent edition of WWE’s The Bump, Liv Morgan discussed eliminating Jade Cargill in Cargill’s WWE in-ring debut at the WWE Royal Rumble. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“I think I love it for me because that means I didn’t digress. I had half a year off, and I came back, and I jumped right in to where I left off, and I eliminated Jade. That was [laughs], she wasn’t ready for Liv. She’s a star, and she’s gonna be a star. She’s gonna be a bigger star than she even is now, but she wasn’t ready for Liv. Most people aren’t.”