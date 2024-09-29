Liv Morgan Hopes Jey Uso Takes Rhea Ripley’s Attention Away From Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan says she’s all for Jey Uso taking Rhea Ripley’s eyes away from Dominik Mysterio. Morgan spoke with the New York Post for a new interview and was asked about Uso and Ripley seemingly getting close as of late, noting that it’s something she welcomes if it diverts Ripley’s quest for revenge against Morgan and Mysterio.

“Yeah, you know, it makes you definitely question her motives, right?,” Morgan began (per Fightful). “I think it definitely adds a welcomed dynamic. You know, he’s so beloved as much as we hate him right now for getting his nose in our business. But, you know, honestly, really, really, really, if if he is enough to get Rhea to stop being so obsessed with my Daddy Dom, then I’m all for it. I’m all for it.”

She continued, “You know, just stay out of my business. Please get Rhea out of [our] hair. It’s becoming really obsessive and stalkerish and stage five clinger at this point. Like you got Adam to agree to a whole stipulation just to get Dominik away, just to keep Dominic away. Like, are you kidding me? Are you still in love with him, Rhea? You know? And so, yes, Jey, please come and take all of her attention away because I’m ready. I’m ready to move on.”

Morgan will defend her WWE Women’s World Championship against Ripley at WWE Bad Blood, with Mysterio suspended over the ring in a shark cage.