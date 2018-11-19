Liv Morgan, Jim Cornette and More Comment on Enzo Amore’s Survivor Series Incident

– A host of wrestling stars have posted to Twitter to comment on Enzo Amore being kicked out of Survivor Series after crashing the event. Amore was ejected from the arena after standing up from his second-row seat and cutting a promo, leading to a woman getting hurt while security dragged him out. You can see posts from Amore’s ex-girlfriend Liv Morgan, Jim Cornette, Will Ospreay, Lance Storm, Matt Hardy and more below:

EM BA BA BARRASSING — LIV Morgan 👅💙 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 19, 2018

From what I have heard about his standing in the locker room, I bet the entire roster wishes they had ejected Amore out of the arena with a cannon instead of by hand. — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) November 19, 2018

Imagine you use to work at Tesco. Then you got fired from Tesco. Then you show up embarrassing yourself at Tesco. Then being kicked out of Tesco by its security team. I genuinely can’t think of anything more tragic. Maybe if you did it in front of 13,000 people on live TV 😂 — ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) November 19, 2018

The WWE is taking the Women’s Evolution very seriously, even on the security front. #SurvivorSeries — #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 19, 2018

Apparently you can’t teach good behaviour either. https://t.co/iDx0QWkbIv — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) November 19, 2018