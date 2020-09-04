Liv Morgan Has Launched Her Own YouTube Channel

Liv Morgan is YouTube-bound, as she has just launched her official channel on the platform. Morgan posted to Twitter to announce the launch of her channel, which is under her real name Gionna Daddio.

Morgan tweeted:

It's only just begun… https://t.co/YLscXLND4f via @YouTube SUBSCRIBE TO MY OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL 🖤 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 4, 2020

The first video is now online, and is simply a teaser for the channel with purple smoke against a black background which lists her name and then says “Watch Me.” Morgan joins a host of WWE stars with their own channels including (of course) Xavier Woods, Asuka, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega, Charlotte Flair and Andrade, and more.