wrestling / News

Liv Morgan Has Launched Her Own YouTube Channel

September 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Liv Morgan WrestleMania 36 WWE

Liv Morgan is YouTube-bound, as she has just launched her official channel on the platform. Morgan posted to Twitter to announce the launch of her channel, which is under her real name Gionna Daddio.

Morgan tweeted:

The first video is now online, and is simply a teaser for the channel with purple smoke against a black background which lists her name and then says “Watch Me.” Morgan joins a host of WWE stars with their own channels including (of course) Xavier Woods, Asuka, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega, Charlotte Flair and Andrade, and more.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Liv Morgan, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading