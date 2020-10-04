wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Launches Own YouTube Channel, Releases First Episode
October 4, 2020 | Posted by
Liv Morgan has arrived on YouTube, releasing the first video on her account and and you can see it below. The 15-minutes video is described as follows:
“First of all, I just want to thank you for stopping by my channel and supporting this exciting new adventure!”
The video featurs Morgan touring her ranch and talking about the animals she raises on the far. You can see it below:
