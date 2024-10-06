Liv Morgan Says She’s Levels Above Where She Used to Be Following WWE Bad Blood

Liv Morgan retained her World’s Women Title at WWE Bad Blood after losing her match to Rhea Ripley via disqualification. After the match, Liv spoke during the post-show press conference, noting that she is levels above where she was when she beat Ronda Rousey to win the Smackdown Women’s Title.

“I am levels and levels and levels above where I was. When I beat Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, I was over the moon, I couldn’t believe it. When I won this Women’s World Championship this time, I knew it, I felt it, it was exactly what it was supposed to be, the Liv Morgan revenge tour. Do you understand how it feels to say something and no one believes that you’re gonna do what you say? Not even Rhea believed, I told her to her face, I’m gonna take everything you love, and she still didn’t believe me. Now look. I have my championship, my boyfriend Daddy Dom, and I have my family The Judgment Day.”

