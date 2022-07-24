Liv Morgan On Wanting To Work With Lita In WWE, SummerSlam Match With Ronda Rousey Being About More Than A Title

In a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Liv Morgan discussed wanting to work with Lita in WWE, her SummerSlam match against Ronda Rousey being about more than a title, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Liv Morgan on Lita inspiring her to become a wrestler and wanting to work with Lita in WWE: “Yeah, I feel like Lita. She was the kind of first female wrestler that I felt like I resonated with. She wrestled the boys, she wore baggy pants, and I grew up with four older brothers that I wrestled with in my backyard and I considered myself such a tomboy. So here’s this woman that’s working the boys and wearing baggy pants and sneakers. I saw her and thought maybe she could be my friend. That’s something that kind of I hope to give my fans. But Lita, I feel like we would have an amazing program.”

On her SummerSlam match against Ronda Rousey being about more than a title: “I was a fan of Ronda, I still am a fan of Ronda. What she’s done for women’s sports, and like I said, women’s wrestling in general, that is also undeniable. But I feel like my life is on the line. It feels so much bigger than defending my championship. This is what I worked my whole entire life for. So it’s just not anything that I take lightly. I don’t know how to necessarily prepare or how to prepare to get my ass kicked, who knows. But all I know is I’m going to survive. I’m going to take and I’m going to eat every single thing she gives me because like I want this more and it means more to me.”

