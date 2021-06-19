Liv Morgan On Why She Loves Alexa Bliss’ Character, Her WWE Network Documentary

Liv Morgan is a big fan of what Alexa Bliss is doing with her character, and she explained why in a new interview. Morgan spoke with Digital Spy, and some highlights are below:

On Bliss’ character: “I love what she’s doing. It’s creative, it’s artsy, it’s dark, which are all things that I am drawn to. I definitely think maybe it makes others broaden their mind as to what we can and are able to, get away with. It’s inspirational in that aspect showing us we can think outside the box maybe a little bit more than we had anticipated.”

On her WWE Network documentary from last year: “I had just got drafted to SmackDown, I had just broken up with the Riott Squad and we were pending my TV debut. So we were filming behind the scenes for a couple weeks, then a couple weeks turned into like, nine weeks, and then 13 weeks, and 14 weeks, and then 20 weeks. So then it was like nine months, it was an absurd amount of time but we were filming the entirety of it. So then we were like, ‘Man we kind of have something here,’ though it’s not the project it was intended to be.”

on the documentary resonating with fans: “Seeing the struggles of being a WWE Superstar, it’s definitely a blessed life, but it’s still not all rainbows and sunshine. There’s a lot of heartache and there’s a lot of disappointment in the journey. So we kind of opened the doors to let people see the other side. Usually when we do documentaries it’s the challenger on their way to be champion and mine was completely different. It was, here’s this girl, just trying to get on TV, let’s see her struggle.”