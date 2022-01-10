Liv Morgan Loves Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Title Reign, Weighs In On NXT 2.0

You can count Liv Morgan among the big fans of Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship run to date. Morgan was a guest on My Mom’s Basement With Robbie Fox and touched on several topics. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On NXT 2.0: “I love it, I think it’s cool, I think they’re definitely trying a lot of new things. I think it’s so awesome seeing fresh faces. You know, and just taking a chance on talent that are not so, like, established yet. I think it’s so important to create new stars and I feel like they’re doing that and I feel like they’re really trying to cater to like, the future of professional wrestling, you know? And like, create these stars now.”

On Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship reign: “I love, I absolutely love Mandy Rose as NXT Women’s Champion, I think she’s doing so phenomenal. I think she has grown so much too, just in the last couple of months. Being put in this position of, you know, you’re like the ‘top b-tch’ you’re the ‘head b-tch in charge’. You know this is your division. And so, I think that this is cool, I enjoy watching it and it feels refreshing.”

On learning from Natalya: “She’s taught me so much. In wrestling, in life, I think my biggest takeaway from Nattie is just her work ethic is just like, unmatched. You know she has been doing this for so long. She’s been through so many different phases of the women’s division, and its evolution and its revolution, and she’s still standing.

“Like I said, she has like three Guinness world records, which is insane; the most matches of like anyone in WWE history. The most winning woman in WWE history, and that’s not just because, you know? She puts her best foot forward all the time. She adapts, she adjusts, and she works hard to make sure her stuff is crisp and consistent consistently.”