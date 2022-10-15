Liv Morgan Recalls Meeting MJF, Says He’ll Make The Best Choice For Himself In 2024

Liv Morgan had a run-in with MJF last month, and she discussed how the meeting came about as well as a potential MJF jump to WWE in 2024. Morgan spoke with Metro for a new interview and discussed the photo she posted to Twitter of herself and MJF in late September. You can check out some highlights below:

On meeting MJF: “So, I went to my friend Skylar’s birthday party and he was just there! I had never met him before that. We had great, great, great, great banter. We have a lot in common actually!”

On MJF possibly jumping to WWE when his contract expires: “When 2024 comes, I think only he can know or decide what is best. I think whatever he wants to do is gonna be the best decision for him. Wherever he goes, I’m just he’ll be a star.”