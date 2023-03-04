Liv Morgan Meets Girl Who Cried After Her Loss On WWE Smackdown

Liv Morgan met up with the young fan who was caught on camera crying after her loss to Rhea Ripley on Friday’s WWE Smackdown. Morgan lost a match to Ripley on Friday’s show, tapping out to a modified Cloverleaf. After the match, WWE’s cameras caught a young girl named Kylie in the crowd crying.

Soon after, a video was posted online of Morgan meeting Kylie backstage and giving her a big hug. You can see the clip below: