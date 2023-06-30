Liv Morgan & Michin Would Love To See WWE Have a Weekly All-Women’s Show

Liv Morgan and Michin appreciate the increased opportunities for women talent in WWE, and they’re both on board with the idea of an all-women’s show. The two recently spoke with Haus of Wrestling for an interview at a WWE Community event in London and were asked what they felt was left to do in the women’s evolution

“It is a good question because it is very equal playing fields right now,” Morgan replied. “There’s nothing that the men have done that we have not done, and so I just hope that we just keep getting more opportunity more time. Maybe an all-female show, who knows?”

Michin said, “Like a weekly show,” which Morgan was on board with.

“Yeah, a weekly all-females show,” she said. “We have the talent and the roster to do it. But I think just think at this time, we just appreciate being equal and not less than. We are equal to, you know, the men in in our company, which, at one point, they were the focal, and we were the accessory, and now to be seen on the same playing field as them, I think we all just appreciate that and are enjoying that and looking to show the company that they made the right decision.”