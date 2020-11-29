Liv Morgan Had Mixed Feelings About Lana & Bobby Lashley Wedding Segment, Talks Chelsea Green’s Injury

Liv Morgan discussed her infamous interruption of Lana and Bobby Lashley’s “wedding” and more during her recent interview with Ryan Satin for FOX Sports. You can check out a couple more highlights below:

On interrupting the Lana/Bobby Lashley wedding: “It was crazy enough that I couldn’t say no. You know, looking back, I’ve had mixed feelings on it, too. But, looking back on it, I just think everything happens for a reason, you know? And what we wanted to accomplish was to re-debut Liv in the biggest way possible. I definitely think that was accomplished. No one saw it coming. So, at the end of the day, I loved it and I’m grateful for it.”

On Chelsea Green being injured in their Survivor Series qualifier match: Yeah. It was definitely bittersweet. It’s tough to see anyone get hurt. Unfortunately, she did get hurt early on in her debut. So, all of our hearts went out to Chelsea. We all felt terrible. But, the show had to continue. We had to adjust. I ended up pulling out the victory and so I ended up being on Survivor Series with Ruby and we are the best Survivor Series team ever. I was so grateful to be on the team. I really was.”