wrestling / News
WWE News: Liv Morgan’s Mom Tricked By Internet Into Thinking Morgan Won Award, Stock Up
December 30, 2020 | Posted by
– Liv Morgan’s mother got worked by the internet into believing that Morgan won a Slammy Award. Morgan posted a screenshot of a text conversation between herself and her mother where the latter thought Liv won Breakout Superstar of the Year when she wasn’t even nominated:
Look what y’all did to my mom 😂😩☠️ pic.twitter.com/esLTPITDck
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 30, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $48.38 on Wednesday, up $0.21 (0.44%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.24% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Lance Storm On Talking With Vince McMahon About ‘Large Penis’ Storyline
- Jim Ross On Chyna’s Success In WWE, Her Struggles After Breakup With Triple H, Decision Not To Renew Her Contract
- Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Having Regret After Andre The Giant’s Passing, Andre Hating Brother Love, His Legacy In Wrestling
- Brodie Lee’s Wife Addresses Speculation Surrounding His Passing