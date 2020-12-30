WWE News: Liv Morgan’s Mom Tricked By Internet Into Thinking Morgan Won Award, Stock Up

– Liv Morgan’s mother got worked by the internet into believing that Morgan won a Slammy Award. Morgan posted a screenshot of a text conversation between herself and her mother where the latter thought Liv won Breakout Superstar of the Year when she wasn’t even nominated:

Look what y’all did to my mom 😂😩☠️ pic.twitter.com/esLTPITDck — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 30, 2020

– WWE’s stock closed at $48.38 on Wednesday, up $0.21 (0.44%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.24% on the day.