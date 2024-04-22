Liv Morgan, Natalya & More React To Rhea Ripley’s Injury & Vacating WWE Women’s Title

A new WWE Women’s World Champion will be determined tonight after Rhea Ripley vacated the title due to injury and Liv Morgan, Natalya & more reacted in a new video. As reported, Ripley relinquished the title on last week’s Raw and tonight’s show will feature a battle royale to determine a new champion.

WWE posted a video with Morgan, Natalya, Shayna Baszler and more reacting to the situation, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

Shayna Baszler: “Whoever’s waist that title is around is details because everybody here has the same arms, the same number of legs, and they all can be broken, and I’m willing to do that. So whoever that happens to be, same result. Tear limbs off. I think anybody that pays attention to this would agree that I’m a very dangerous person to be having walking around in a situation in which the title is up for grabs. So yeah, it’s definitely something I have my eye on.”

Natalya: “It’s awful, it’s unfortunate. It sucks because she was a great champion, and she’s one of my favorite opponents that I’ve ever been in the ring with. But at the same time, with chaos comes opportunity, and it gives everybody a chance to kind of rise to the occasion. So I’m excited. I’m looking forward to seeing where the chips fall. But yeah, in chaos comes opportunity. I think this situation has reminded me that as much as I love giving back to the division, I haven’t been selfish enough, and it’s time for me to get hungry and forget my manners and go after the women’s championship. I don’t think there’s any woman in the division that has fought harder for it than me. So it’s my time, and I’m excited to take the ball and run with it,” Natalya said.

Piper Niven: “It’s under terrible circumstances, but it’s my belief that we all have to go through dark nights of the soul to get to the next level. I have no doubt that when Rhea comes back, that’s exactly what she’ll be. I hope that when she does come back, she’ll be fighting me for that title.”

Liv Morgan: “Oh, you want my comments about Rhea’s injury. [Laughs] Seriously, an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth, a shoulder for a shoulder. When Rhea comes back wanting to find the champion, she can come straight to me. [Laughs] Cry about it.”