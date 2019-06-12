wrestling / News

WWE News: Liv Morgan Debuts New Finisher in Smackdown Dark Match, Sami Zayn Auctioning Off Referee Shirt

June 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Liv Morgan

– Liv Morgan debuted a new finisher in her dark match before Smackdown, but still came up short.Wrestling Inc reports that Ember Moon beat Liv Morgan in the match. Video of the new finisher is below:

– Sami Zayn is set to auction off his referee shirt from Raw in order to benefit his #SamiForSyria campaign. You can see the tweets below from Zayn, noting that the proceeds will go to the campaign for a new mobile clinic in Syria:

Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn

