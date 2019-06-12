wrestling / News
WWE News: Liv Morgan Debuts New Finisher in Smackdown Dark Match, Sami Zayn Auctioning Off Referee Shirt
June 11, 2019
– Liv Morgan debuted a new finisher in her dark match before Smackdown, but still came up short.Wrestling Inc reports that Ember Moon beat Liv Morgan in the match. Video of the new finisher is below:
#LIVSquad! What name would you give this Move? 👀💙 pic.twitter.com/6ZFsYGsbXt
— Liv-Morgan.com (@LivMorganCOM) June 12, 2019
– Sami Zayn is set to auction off his referee shirt from Raw in order to benefit his #SamiForSyria campaign. You can see the tweets below from Zayn, noting that the proceeds will go to the campaign for a new mobile clinic in Syria:
Yep, this ref shirt. pic.twitter.com/dfZyTJIKeQ
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 11, 2019
