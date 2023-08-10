wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Hints At New Look As She Recovers From Injury
August 9, 2023 | Posted by
Liv Morgan is currently out with injury, and she looks to be making a change to her appearance in the meantime. The former Smackdown Women’s Champion is out of action following a shoulder injury, and she took to Twitter to share a photo of a not-insignificant amount of her hair on the ground.
Morgan was written off TV on July 25th to deal with her shoulder issue. There’s no word on when she may be able to return.
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 9, 2023