wrestling / News

Liv Morgan Hints At New Look As She Recovers From Injury

August 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Liv Morgan Image Credit: WWE

Liv Morgan is currently out with injury, and she looks to be making a change to her appearance in the meantime. The former Smackdown Women’s Champion is out of action following a shoulder injury, and she took to Twitter to share a photo of a not-insignificant amount of her hair on the ground.

Morgan was written off TV on July 25th to deal with her shoulder issue. There’s no word on when she may be able to return.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Liv Morgan, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading