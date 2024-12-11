Liv Morgan Hits New Milestone As WWE Women’s World Champion

Liv Morgan has crossed a new milestone as the WWE Women’s World Champion. Morgan hit 200 days as champion on Wednesday and took to Twitter to celebrate that fact. She wrote:

“200 days as the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time. You’re welcome”

Morgan won the championship from Becky Lynch at WWE King and Queen of the Ring in May. She is in her second reign, and has been champion a total of 297 days which makes her fifth on the list of combined days as champion. Her 200-day reign is the third longest behind Bayley and Rhea Ripley, who both had 379-day runs.

The WWE Women’s World Champion was introduced in 2016.