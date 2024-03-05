Liv Morgan Interferes In Nia Jax & Becky Lynch On WWE Raw

Liv Morgan returned the “favor” to Becky Lynch, getting involved in her match with Nia Jax on WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Jax and Lynch do battle, a match that went awry when Morgan came out and attacked Jax to cause a disqualification. The moment echoed last week’s show, when Lynch attacked Jax during her match with Morgan and caused a no-contest result.

After the bell rang, Morgan confronted Lynch and they went face to face. Jax attacked them both and slammed them onto the ringside floor. Later in the show, Morgan and Lynch agreed to a match on next week’s show.