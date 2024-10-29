Liv Morgan Isn’t Bothered By Rhea Ripley Being Over, Calls Her Supporters ‘Pathetic’

Liv Morgan says that she doesn’t worry about Rhea Ripley being over, because it says more about Ripley’s fans than her. Morgan and Ripley have been locked in a long-running feud of course, and Morgan and Dominik Mysterio was on the Bootleg Kev Podcast when she was asked about if it bothered her that Ripley is over with the fanbase.

“No, because I think she’s a loser, and I think all her fans are losers,” Morgan said (per Fightful). “So I don’t care that she’s over with her supporters because I think they’re all ugly, and they’re all losers, and they’re all pathetic, just like Rhea Ripley is. So I don’t care at all.”

Morgan is set to face Nia Jax for the Crown Jewel Women’s Championship at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday.